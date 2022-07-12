Delhi: The Indian Railways have enlisted a number of trains that stand cancelled on July 12. It has announced that a total of 163 trains have been fully cancelled due to several operational and maintenance issues. According to their latest notification on the IRCTC website, around 41 trains are partially cancelled as well. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Pune, Phaltan, Manikpur, Kanpur, Satara etc.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Over 160 Trains Cancelled On July 11 | Check Complete List Here

List of cancelled trains on July 12

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01801 , 01802 , 03094 , 03343 , 03344 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07055 , 07059 , 07077 , 07214 , 07300 , 07438 , 07594 , 07595 , 07793 , 07794 , 07906 , 07907 , 07971 , 07977 , 07978 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 08862 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11407 , 12103 , 12503 , 12536 , 12549 , 12597 , 12757 , 12758 , 12824 , 12873 , 13109 , 13131 , 14109 , 14110 , 15101 , 15205 , 15231 , 15232 , 15615 , 15616 , 15777 , 15778 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17267 , 17481 , 18107 , 18108 , 18109 , 18110 , 18175 , 18176 , 18203 , 18235 , 18236 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 18301 , 18302 , 18425 , 18426 , 20843 , 20846 , 22848 , 22866 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47210

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc.