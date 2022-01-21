IRCTC latest news: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 401 trains due to operational reasons and weather conditions as dense fog continued to hover over north India. According to the latest update from Indian Railways, 359 trains were fully cancelled while 42 trains were partially cancelled. The cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 14 Kilos in 4 Months With a Customised Diet Plan And Brisk-Walking For an Hour Daily

On Thursday, the Indian Railways had cancelled 437 trains. Meanwhile, around 13 Delhi-bound trains were delayed including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express and Kanpur -New Delhi Express.

Check the list of trains (numbers) that have been cancelled for today (January 21):

03051 , 03427 , 03461 , 03468 , 03470 , 03494 , 03497 , 03530 , 03591 , 03592 , 04153 , 04319 , 04320 , 05245 , 05332 , 05334 , 05363 , 05379 , 05380 , 05404 , 05406 , 05450 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 06595 , 06596 , 06637 , 06638 , 07245 , 07771 , 07869 , 07871 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 08862 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 11124 , 12053 , 12054 , 12179 , 12180 , 12267 , 12268 , 12327 , 12364 , 12365 , 12366 , 12368 , 12505 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12562 , 12596 , 12870 , 12874 , 12987 , 12988 , 13005 , 13006 , 13141 , 13142 , 13151 , 13152 , 13239 , 13258 , 13307 , 13308 , 13429 , 13483 , 13484 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14521 , 14522 , 14674 , 15011 , 15012 , 15026 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15068 , 15074 , 15075 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15128 , 15159 , 15274 , 15624 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 17237 , 17238 , 17269 , 17270 , 18104 , 18201 , 18413 , 18414 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22453 , 22454 , 22531 , 22532 , 22843 , 31191 , 31192 , 31232 , 31233 , 31311 , 31312 , 31338 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31419 , 31425 , 31426 , 31434 , 31445 , 31447 , 31450 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31541 , 31542 , 31612 , 31617 , 31622 , 31629 , 31631 , 31711 , 31712 , 31725 , 31726 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31844 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32213 , 32249 , 33311 , 33320 , 33325 , 33361 , 33362 , 33366 , 33382 , 33512 , 33514 , 33533 , 33651 , 33657 , 33658 , 33659 , 33660 , 33711 , 33712 , 33738 , 33739 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 33859 , 33860 , 33861 , 33863 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34161 , 34163 , 34164 , 34165 , 34166 , 34331 , 34334 , 34352 , 34362 , 34411 , 34412 , 34436 , 34511 , 34513 , 34530 , 34539 , 34541 , 34552 , 34554 , 34557 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34730 , 34739 , 34752 , 34754 , 34757 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34838 , 34845 , 34858 , 34859 , 34860 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34933 , 34935 , 34936 , 34937 , 34938 , 36860 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37555 , 37557 , 37655 , 37656 , 37827 , 37829 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38321 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38453 , 38455 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 38832 , 41001 , 41003 , 41004 , 41006 , 41009 , 41133 , 41134 , 41135 , 41138 , 41140 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47216 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52965 , 52966

For more details, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these trains.

For train passengers who were scheduled to travel Friday, here is a step-by-step guide to check the full list of cancelled trains: