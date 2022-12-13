IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 280 Trains Today, Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways has recently announced that it will run 2,561 trips of 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

IRCTC Latest Update: As many as 285 trains were fully and partially cancelled by Indian Railways on Tuesday due to maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. According to the railway department, 240 trains scheduled to depart on December 13 were fully cancelled while 45 trains were partially cancelled. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS HERE

00107, 01561, 01562, 01563, 01564, 01565, 01566, 01567, 01568, 01588, 01589, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04464, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04997, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06768, 06769, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07593, 07596, 07795, 07906, 07907, 08167, 08168, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 12033, 12034, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12357, 12367, 12370, 12398, 12506, 12529, 12530, 12583, 12584, 12596, 12873, 12874, 12988, 13020, 13309, 13310, 13345, 13346, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14109, 14110, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14229, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15125, 15126, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15160, 15203, 15204, 15619, 15910, 17316, 18125, 18126, 19812, 20409, 20410, 20948, 20949, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22983, 22984, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36081, 36082, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36844, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52538

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.