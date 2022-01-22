IRCTC latest update: The Indian Railways announced that 380 trains scheduled for Saturday in the country were fully or partially cancelled due to operational or poor weather conditions. According to the latest notification by the Indian Railways, 344 trains were fully cancelled while 36 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - Co-WIN Update: Users Can Now Add 6 Names On One Mobile Number. Details

The list of cancelled trains include those travelling to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

On Friday, over 400 trains were cancelled partially/fully by the Indian Railways due to the operational or weather challenges. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways had also cancelled one pair of train after several staff members tested COVID positive. According to the Indian Railways, 07762/07763 Kalaburagi-Bidar-Kalaburagi (on January 21 and 22) was cancelled.

The list of fully cancelled trains for Saturday (January 22):

00101 , 00157 , 03177 , 03178 , 03427 , 03461 , 03468 , 03470 , 03494 , 03497 , 03530 , 03591 , 03592 , 04153 , 04319 , 04320 , 05245 , 05332 , 05334 , 05363 , 05379 , 05380 , 05404 , 05406 , 05450 , 05750 , 05751 , 07061 , 07062 , 07069 , 07070 , 07071 , 07072 , 07073 , 07074 , 07245 , 07281 , 07288 , 07289 , 07290 , 07291 , 07519 , 07520 , 07661 , 07662 , 07673 , 07674 , 07757 , 07758 , 07759 , 07760 , 07761 , 07762 , 07763 , 07771 , 07791 , 07796 , 07861 , 07867 , 07869 , 07871 , 07874 , 07876 , 07880 , 07898 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 08862 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11030 , 11109 , 11110 , 12033 , 12034 , 12053 , 12054 , 12140 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12267 , 12268 , 12326 , 12328 , 12357 , 12529 , 12530 , 12987 , 12988 , 13005 , 13006 , 13141 , 13142 , 13151 , 13152 , 13240 , 13307 , 13308 , 13430 , 13466 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14521 , 14522 , 14524 , 14673 , 15011 , 15012 , 15035 , 15036 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15073 , 15076 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15127 , 15160 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 17269 , 17270 , 17435 , 17436 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 19408 , 19611 , 20822 , 20948 , 20949 , 20971 , 22453 , 22454 , 25036 , 31191 , 31192 , 31232 , 31233 , 31311 , 31312 , 31338 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31419 , 31425 , 31426 , 31434 , 31445 , 31447 , 31450 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31541 , 31542 , 31612 , 31617 , 31622 , 31629 , 31631 , 31711 , 31712 , 31725 , 31726 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31844 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32213 , 32249 , 33311 , 33320 , 33325 , 33361 , 33362 , 33366 , 33382 , 33512 , 33514 , 33533 , 33651 , 33657 , 33658 , 33659 , 33660 , 33711 , 33712 , 33738 , 33739 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 33859 , 33860 , 33861 , 33863 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34161 , 34163 , 34164 , 34165 , 34166 , 34331 , 34334 , 34352 , 34362 , 34411 , 34412 , 34436 , 34511 , 34513 , 34530 , 34539 , 34541 , 34552 , 34554 , 34557 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34730 , 34739 , 34752 , 34754 , 34757 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34834 , 34838 , 34845 , 34858 , 34859 , 34860 , 34881 , 34882 , 34891 , 34892 , 34914 , 34933 , 34935 , 34936 , 34937 , 34938 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37555 , 37557 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38321 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38453 , 38455 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 38832 , 41001 , 41003 , 41004 , 41006 , 41009 , 41133 , 41134 , 41135 , 41138 , 41140 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47203 , 47216 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590

For more details, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

How to check the list of cancelled trains: A step-by-step guide