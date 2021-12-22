IRCTC Latest Updates: After the havoc of the second wave of Corona subsided, the Indian Railways has resumed couple of facilities in its services. The railways had recently decided to restore the facility of packaged food items apart from providing disposable bedroll kits to the passengers on trains.Also Read - Bihar Railway Engineer Tries to Illegally Sell off Vintage Engine as 'Scrap', Know What Happened Next

Earlier, the bedroll facility was free for the passengers, but now the railways will charge for disposable blankets and pillows. The railways had discontinued the facility in AC coaches and Rajdhani trains when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Resumes General Ticket Facility With Low Fares For 13 Rajasthan Trains From Today | Full List Here

The disposable bedroll kits will be provided to travellers on long-distance trains. For example, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Golden Temple Mail and Paschim Express are some of the trains this facility will be available. Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels 6 Trains Including Howrah-Amritsar Express, Check Full List

Rates may vary according to zones

It is to be noted that the price of the disposable bedroll kits may vary according to the zones. In some zones, toothpaste and sanitizer are also being given in the kit, while only blankets, pillows and sheets are being offered in others.

According to reports, the railways has installed kiosks for bedrolls at some railway stations where people can buy disposable sheets, pillows, and blankets as per their needs. The railways has installed disposable linen kiosks at some stations of the Danapur division.

The decision was made given the winter season and the rising demand for bedroll kits in trains. Passengers will have to pay a separate fee of Rs 300 for the disposable travel bedroll kit. The passengers will have to pay Rs 150 for a bag that carries toothpaste, masks and a blanket.

The disposable bedroll facility will be provided to passengers travelling in AC coaches.

Types of disposable bedroll kits

As per the reports, three types of disposable bedroll kits will be available on the train. One kit will contain a non-woven blanket, non-woven bed sheet, non-woven pillow and its cover, disposable bag, toothpaste, toothbrush, hair oil, comb, sanitiser pouch, paper soap and tissue paper.

The price of this kit has been fixed at Rs 300, while if a person wishes to purchase only a blanket, Rs 150 will be charged.

At least two people will board the trains and they will sell disposable bedrolls. These workers will sell these packets at a minimum rate of Rs 150 per packet, news18 reported.