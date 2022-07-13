IRCTC Update: If you are a complete vegetarian and like to travel by train then this news is for you. Now passengers, will be able to get completely Sattvic food during their journey. IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has signed an agreement with Govinda’s Restaurant by Iskcon Temple Delhi (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) to provide pure Sattvic food to the travellers.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 266 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check List Here

The menu comprises satvik diet like deluxe thali, maharaja thali, purani Dilli vegetable biryani, vegetable dim sum, paneer dimsum, wok toss noodles, dal makhani, etc. A satvik diet is a pure vegetarian diet which includes seasonal fresh fruit, ample of fresh vegetables, whole grain, pulses, beans and sprouts. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 197 Trains on July 12. Check Complete List Here

The facility commenced from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station in the first phase as per the agreement between ISKCON and IRCTC. After seeing the response from the passengers, the service will be extended to other stations of the country. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Over 160 Trains Cancelled On July 11 | Check Complete List Here

“If there is a good response in the first phase, then it will be extended to other railway stations of the country too,” said a railway official.

Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, as per their convenience.

Reports suggested that some some passengers doubted the purity of the food they get from the pantry car and refrain from eating it. But the introduction to Sattvic food will solve these problems. The step has been taken by IRCTC to end the trouble of such passengers.