IRCTC LATEST UPDATE: Indian Railways, via its various zones, cancelled a total of 248 trains fully or partially, today, on September 08, 2022 due to some maintenance or operational issues. Among these, some 189 trains have been fully cancelled and as many as 72 trains have been partially cancelled. Owing to derailment, technical operations or unfavourable weather conditions, a total of 37 trains have been either rescheduled or diverted on September 08 by zones of Indian Railways.

COMPLETE LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON SEPTEMBER 08,2022:

Please find the following Complete List of Cancelled Train Numbers as follows:

00113 , 01158 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05809 , 05810 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12470 , 12706 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 14033 , 14034 , 14609 , 14610 , 15777 , 15778 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 18529 , 18530 , 20844 , 20948 , 20949 , 20986 , 22321 , 22322 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37815 , 37819 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37848 , 37849 , 37853 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

Partially Cancelled Trains:

Among those partially cancelled include arrival or departure stations as Jaijon Doaba, Jalandhar City, Gonda Jn,Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur Jn, Narkatiaganj Jn, Titlagarh, Bilaspur, Raipur Jn, Vishakhapatnam, Somnath, Rajkot Jn,Kirandul, Vishakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Jammu Tawi, Jodhpur, Ratlam, Udaipur City and many more.

TRAINS RESCHEDULED OR DIVERTED:

Today, around 08 trains have been rescheduled and 29 trains are diverted. Those diverted include arrival or departure stations as Barauni Jn, New Delhi, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Rampur Hat, Narasapur, Nagarsol, Kacheguda, Vishakhapatnam, Ahmedabad Jn, Puri among others.

Rescheduled Trains:

04133 Kanpur Central (CNB) to Farrukhabad (FBD) Passenger

07332 Hubli Jn (UBL) to Solapur Jn (SUR) Passenger

12222 Howrah Jn (HWH) to Pune Jn (PUNE) Duranto Express

12807 Vishakhapatnam (VSKP) to Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn (NZM) Express

15052 Gorakhpur (GKP) to Kolkata Terminal (KOAA) Express

15705 Champaran Humsafar Express

15962 Kamrup Express

16213 Arsikere Jn (ASK) to Hubli Jn (UBL)

17623 Nanded (NED) to Shri Ganganagar (SGNR) Weekly Express

18573 Vishakhapatnma (VSKP) to Bhagat Ki Kothi (BGKT) Weekly Express

20823 Puri (PURI) to Ajmer Jn (AII)

STEPS TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

STEPS TO CHECK THE LIVE RUNNING STATUS OF TRAINS:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

Enter the train number on the text box provided.

Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.

Press Search button to get the result on tabular format

To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139

For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.