IRCTC Latest Update: Carrying more luggage in train may cost you extra from now. The transport behemoth has been lenient about passenger luggage for decades, but recently it has announced that new luggage carrying rules will now be strictly implemented. In other words, just like air travel, rail passengers will also have to pay fine for carrying excess luggage.Also Read - Kota Man's 5-Year Fight With Railways To Get Rs 35 Refund On Ticket Cancellation Benefits 3 lakh IRCTC Users

On May 29, Ministry of Railways, by tweeting from its official Twitter handle advised people not to travel with excess baggage during the journey. In a tweet, the ministry, roughly in Hindi stated , “If the luggage is more then the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage.” Also Read - Sarkari Naukri: Centre for Railway Information System Recruiting For 150 Posts | Details Inside

अगर सामान होगा ज्यादा, तो सफर का आनंद होगा आधा! अधिक सामान ले कर रेल यात्रा ना करें। सामान अधिक होने पर पार्सल कार्यालय जा कर लगेज बुक कराएं। pic.twitter.com/gUuishbqr5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 29, 2022

Maximum baggage limit allowed in Trains

According to new rules, a passenger travelling in a sleeper class can carry luggage up to 40 Kg without having to pay extra. Similarly, a passenger travelling in second-class is allowed to carry luggage weighing up to 35 kg. This limit can also be increased by up to 80 Kg and 70 Kg respectively by paying extra.

S. No. Class Free Allowance Marginal Allowance Maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance) 1. AC First Class 70 kg 15 kg 150 kg 2. AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class 50 kg 10 kg 100 kg 3. AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car 40 kg 10 kg 40 kg 4. Sleeper class 40 kg 10 kg 80 kg 5. Second class 35 kg 10 kg 70 kg

Extra Fines For Excess Baggage in Trains

According to reports, passengers who are found travelling with excess and un-booked luggage will have to pay six-times the baggage rate. For example, if someone is travelling 500 km with excess baggage of 40 kg, the passenger can book it in luggage van by paying just Rs 109. However, if the passenger is caught with excess luggage in the middle of the journey, he or she will end paying a penalty of Rs 654.

Size of baggage

The size of your trunks, suitcases and boxes should be maximum 100 cms x 60 cms x 25 cms in order to be allowed as personal luggage. However, if you are travelling in AC 3 tier and AC chair car compartments, then the maximum size of your suitcase/trunk must be 55 cms x 45 cms x 22.5 cms.

Note: India.com can not claim the authenticity of the information.