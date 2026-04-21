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IRCTC major update: Get confirmed seat with Indian Railways Opt Vikalp feature

IRCTC major update: Get confirmed seat with Indian Railways’ ‘Opt Vikalp’ feature

When a passenger enables the Vikalp feature, the system automatically searches for vacant seats.

IRCTC major update: Get confirmed seat with Indian Railways’ ‘Opt Vikalp’ feature

IRCTC Vikalp Feature: Train ticket stuck on the waiting list? This is the most common problem several people face while booking their tickets. But you can get your ticket confirmed using IRCTC’s special ‘Opt Vikalp’ feature. With this feature, users can convert their tickets into a confirmed seat on another train which is running on the same route. It simply means that if a user uses this feature while booking a ticket, his chances of getting a confirmed ticket increase. The good part is that users don’t have to pay anything extra after booking the ticket. The IRCTC Vikalp feature is activated when chart preparation begins and if there is a vacant seat on another train, it notifies the user. Let’s know how the Vikalp feature works.

What Is The OPT Feature?

The IRCTC’s Vikalp or Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme is designed to help passengers whose tickets remain in the waiting list after chart preparation. This feature assists passengers in finding tickets on other trains that are running on the same route.

When a passenger enables the feature, the system automatically searches for vacant seats. If the seat is available, the PNR is updated with the new train. The best part it passengers don’t have to pay any extra cost for the feature. However, it should be noted that the Vikalp feature doesn’t guarantee a seat, but it does increase the chances.

How Does The Feature Work?

The Vikalp feature is activated in the background.

If the ticket isn’t confirmed, the feature attempts to find a seat on another train.

If a seat is available on another train, the PNR is updated.

Passenger will get a notification of the update via SMS.

How To Turn On The Vikalp Feature?

Passengers can turn on the feature before or after booking tickets.

Login to IRCTC’s official website/app with a user ID.

Select your travel date and train.

Scroll down on the passenger details filling page.

Go to ‘Other Preferences section’ and tick on ‘Opt Options.’

Complete the booking process.

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