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IRCTC Nepal tourism update: Indian Railways launches first Bharat Gaurav tourist train to Pashupatinath and Manakamana temple; check route details

IRCTC Nepal tourism update: Indian Railways launches first Bharat Gaurav tourist train to Pashupatinath and Manakamana temple; check route details

Indian Railways has launched its first-ever international Bharat Gaurav tourist train route heading to Nepal.

Indian Railways update: In a significant good news for the residents of India who are planning to visit neighbouring country Nepal, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special religious tour to Nepal under the Bharat Gaurav scheme. Under the new initiative, the IRCTC has launched the service in which the ‘Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra’ will leave from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on June 12 through a Deluxe AC tourist train. Here are all the details you need to know about the new Bharat Gaurav scheme launched by the IRCTC recently to cover various tourisr attractions in Nepal including the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu .

What is ‘Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra’ service of the Indian Railways?

In the ‘Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra’ service of the Indian Railways, pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and nearby regions will be offered an opportunity to visit major spiritual and tourist destinations in the neighbouring country. According to IRCTC, this is the first time a Bharat Gaurav tourist train is being operated for passengers travelling outside India.

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What will the Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra cover for travellers?

The nine night and 10-day journey will cover prominent destinations in Nepal, including the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan National Park and the Manakamana Temple. The package also includes a ropeway ride at the Manakamana Temple and a Jeep Safari in Chitwan, arranged by the IRCTC.

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Indore-Nepal train: Route details

Passengers can board the train from several stations across Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal), Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna.

Rahul Holkar, Executive Tourism (Indore), said the train will consist of 14 coaches with three accommodation categories — First AC, Second AC and Third AC.

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“Dining facilities will be available for passengers onboard, with two restaurant coaches arranged for this purpose,” Holkar added.

Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra: Fare details

The fare for the Third AC Comfort category has been set at Rs 62,710 per person, while the Second AC Deluxe category will cost Rs 76,550 per person. The First AC Superior category has been priced at Rs 90,400 per person.

The package includes rail travel, onboard and offboard meals, hotel accommodation, local transportation, sightseeing, tour escorts, travel insurance, security and housekeeping services.

(With inputs from agencies)

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