Indian Railways Latest News: After over a month of suspension, the Indian Railways on Tuesday partially resumed its services.The first train chugging out of the national capital at 4 PM today for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh will mark the end of the national transporter's longest absence from its regular services in its 167-year-old history. The same day, five other trains bound for Delhi will leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the railways said.

A timetable has also been issued for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country — Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. They will run as daily, weekly or bi-weekly trains.

Take a look at the new rules before boarding a train today:

Only those with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station premises.

Passengers will have to reach railway stations 90 minutes ahead of train departure to go through screening and other protocols that need to be maintained.

Passengers will have to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app.

All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to maintain social distancing.

To reduce the chances of the spread of coronavirus, no linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the trains. Passengers are advised yo carry their own linen for the travel.

The pantry services will not be available in these trains. Passengers are advised to carry their food, water etc. However, dry, ready-to-eat meals and bottled water will be provided on demand, inside the train on payment basis.

The travelling passengers will have to adhere to heath protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT.

Passengers not wearing face covers or masks will be stopped at entry.

Travelers will have to wear face covers mandatorily during the travel.

No stalls or booths on the platforms will be opened. “No train side vending would be permitted and passengers are advised to travel light,” the Railways said.

The Indian Railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services since March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. Only freight and special parcel trains were running to ensure the supply of the essential items across the country.