IRCTC Launches India’s New Tourist Train ‘Bharat Gaurav’ From Secunderabad; Check Tour Package, Itinerary Details Here

Bharat Gaurav tourist train: The first Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh departed from Secunderabad railway station on Saturday. The national transporter has introduced Bharat Gaurav trains to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage by connecting important historical, cultural, and religious places through the railway service.

It was announced that the Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya would begin at the Secunderabad railway station by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

“This is the first ‘Originating Bharat Gaurav Train’ from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This tourist circuit train will take rail passengers to some of India’s most ancient and significant places in eastern and northern parts of the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

Bharat Gaurav train routes

The journey will begin at Secunderabad in Telangana and go through Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj before returning to Secunderabad.

Boarding and deboarding of passengers is allowed at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Simachalam and Vijayanagaram.

Bharat Gaurav train itinerary

The package for the Punya Kshetra Yatra includes visits to several historical sites across the route. Highlights include the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Sun Temple in Konark, the Ganga aarti in Varanasi and the evening aarti by the Sarayu river in Ayodhya, among others. The journey spans a total of eight nights and nine days.

Inside the Bharat Gaurav train

The train has sleeper non-AC as well as AC III tier and II tier coaches, with a total capacity of 600-700 passengers. Inside, there are infotainment systems, CCTV cameras in common areas and unarmed security in every coach.

There’s also a pantry car where freshly made meals will be served onboard—the menu will offer a range of regional Indian cuisines in the form of preset meals.

Bharat Gaurav train tour package

The tour package includes the cost of your train journey, all meals (vegetarian only), travel insurance, tour guides, security on the train as well as taxes.

Other expenses like monument entry charges, room service, tips and personal expenses are not included in the package.

The tour package is available in three categories—Economy, Standard and Comfort, and prices vary depending on whether you pick a single room or a multi-sharing room. Packages for single rooms start at Rs15,300 to Rs. 35,000.

The tour package includes facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, wash and change facilities, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner (both on-board and off-board), services of professional and friendly tour escorts

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.