New Delhi: At this time of moving the migrant workers to their native states, the Indian Railways on Thursday said that the second migrant special train from Delhi will leave for Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday, hours after the first Shramik Special from the New Delhi Railway Station left for Madhya Pradesh with around 1,200 workers.

The Railways further stated that the train to Muzaffarpur is expected to leave on Friday evening, with 1,200 passengers. These people were stranded in the national capital due to the COVID-19 lockdown since March 24.

On the other hand, the Delhi government is also in talks with Uttar Pradesh to run special trains for migrant workers from the state who wish to return.

The officials at the Indian Railways told a news agency that the special train for Madhya Pradesh left at 8 PM on Thursday. Notably, the workers were screened by authorities before leaving for Madhya Pradesh. Around 10,000 migrant workers are staying in government-run shelters in the national capital.

The move to take migrant workers by train was taken after a number of states suggested the Centre to do so. After the nationwide lockdown was announced in March to combat the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of migrated workers started leaving for their native places on foot.