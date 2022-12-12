Good News For Senior Citizens: Indian Railways May Soon Restore Concession | All You Need To Know

Earlier reports had suggested that the Railway Board is planning to offer the concession to senior citizens who are 70-year-olds or above for the general and sleeper classes.

IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways is planning to restore senior citizen concession in some category which was earlier suspended by the national transporter after the commencement of train services post covid induced lockdown.

In Lok Sabha, on Monday, four Members of Parliament(MPs) asked: “whether the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report on 4th August 2022 has recommended for restoration of senior citizen concession to railway passengers for sleeper class and third AC passengers urgently as passenger traffic is nearing normalcy.” Reponding to the query Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw replied, “Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens at least in sleeper class and 3AC.

Also replying to another query on the reasons for the non-resumption of senior citizen concessions for Railways despite the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, Railway Minister replied, “Government gave a subsidy of Rs59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to concession of 53% on an average, to every person, travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like Divyangjans, students, and patients.”

Earlier reports had suggested that the Railway Board is planning to offer the concession to senior citizens who are 70-year-olds or above for the general and sleeper classes. The Railways said the idea is to offset the cost of these concessions while retaining the subsidy for senior citizens. However, the terms and conditions haven’t been finalised yet.

“We understand that these concessions help the elderly and we never said we were going to scrap it completely. We are reviewing it and will make a decision on it. The logic is that if we limit it to the sleeper and general classes, we cover 70 percent of travellers. These are just some of the options we are considering, and nothing has been finalized,” a source was quoted as saying by Zee News.