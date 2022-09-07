IRCTC LATEST UPDATE: Indian Railways cancelled around 248 trains today, September 07, 2022 on account of maintenance and operational issues. Among these 248, around 167 have been fully cancelled while as many as 81 have been partially cancelled by multiple zones of Indian Railways owing to issues like derailment, technical problems, weather conditions, etc.Also Read - IRCTC Update, August 29: Nearly 200 Trains Cancelled Today. Check Details Here

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON SEPTEMBER 07, 2022:

Please find the following Complete List of Cancelled Train Numbers is as follows:

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06136 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12469 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 14033 , 14034 , 14504 , 14609 , 14610 , 15777 , 15778 , 18109 , 18238 , 18529 , 18530 , 20948 , 20949 , 20985 , 22321 , 22322 , 22647 , 22942 , 22973 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36818 , 36822 , 36824 , 36828 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36841 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37827 , 37829 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37843 , 37844 , 37848 , 37849 , 37855 , 37857 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

Besides, around 81 trains were partially cancelled on September 07, 2022. These include those with arrival or departure stations as Gonda Jn, Gorakhpur, Kathgodam, Muradabad, Jaijon Doaba, Jalandhar city, Jammu Tawi, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Vijaywada Jn, Udhampur, Ambala Cantt, Mandasaur, Chittorgarh, Somnath, Veraval and many more.

STEPS TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

STEPS TO CHECK THE LIVE RUNNING STATUS OF TRAINS:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

Enter the train number on the text box provided.

Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.

Press Search button to get the result on tabular format

To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139

For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.