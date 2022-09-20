IRCTC News: There is some great news for the devotees who would be fasting and undertaking train journeys during the upcoming Navratri festival. Now, special “Vrat Thali” will be available on the trains for railway passengers. As per the information, the Vrat Thali would available at 400 railway stations across the country.Also Read - 5 Longest Train Journeys In India

There will be no tension about eating during fasting

After this decision of the Railways, the passengers will be free from the tension of eating during fasting. IRCTC is giving you a plate of Navratri. This facility is available at 400 stations. To order this plate, the passenger will have to book by calling on 1323. Then after a short interval of time, a clean fasting plate will be delivered to your seat. Such a system was implemented last year also, reports India Today.

What does IRCTC say?

IRCTC PRO Anand Kumar Jha said that during the fasting in Navratri, many passengers worry about food and drink. Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to arrange fast special thali. This arrangement can be continued further according to the demand.

What will be available on the Vrat Thali?

Rs 99 – Fruits, Buckwheat Pakori, Curd

Rs 99 – 2 parathas, potato curry, sago pudding

Rs 199 – 4 parathas, 3 vegetables, sago khichdi

250- Paneer Paratha, Vrat Masala, Singhada and Aloo Paratha will be provided