IRCTC medical tourism package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in a bid to enhance the bouquet of its travel and tourism offerings, has recently started online medical tourism packages for customers. IRCTC has partnered with a medico-technical online services company on a pilot basis which will provide the entire back-end services to the customers availing various medical and wellness packages. It is also offering medical treatment and wellness packages to its customers at highly competitive prices with a substantial network of hospitals, nursing homes and diagnostic centres empanelled with its technical partner.

HOW TO AVAIL IRCTC ONLINE MEDICAL TOURISM SERVICE

For availing of the medical tourism services, a customer has to log in to the tourism portal of IRCTC www.irctctourism.com/MedicalTourism

Then fill up a basic enquiry form detailing his need for treatment.

Once the enquiry is generated, the IRCTC team will call up the customer and explain to him the treatment options for the ailment as per the convenience and budget of the customer

It will further enable the customer to take up the treatment handling all back-end arrangements.

IRCTC ONLINE MEDICAL TOURISM SERVICE PACKAGES

Cardiac Bypass-Starting at 1,00,000 Breast Surgey-Starting at Rs. 50,000 Kidney Transplant- Starting at Rs. 1,50,000 Crainotomy- Starting at Rs. 85,000 Stereotactic Radiosurgery- Starting at Rs. 1,50,000 Chemotherapy Package- Starting at Rs. 5,000 Autologous Stem Cell Transplant- Starting at 5,00,000 Spine Surgery- Starting at 65,000 Liver Resection- Starting at 45,000 Prostate Surgery- Starting at Rs. 50,000 Laparoscopic Hysterectomy/Weritheims/Radical- Starting at 75,000 Lasic (both eye)- Starting at 40,000

It is worth mentioning that India is one of the most sought-after destinations in Asia for Medical Value Travel. The country has enormously progressed in the field of modern medicine in the last few decades and has created a unique ecosystem for holistic health which combines the best of modern healthcare, alternative medicine, and wellness.

According to data from the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), approximately 6.97 lakhs medical tourists visited India in 2019 alone for medical treatment. By 2023, India will account for 6% of the global medical value tourism (MVT) market share.

With the growing presence of medical facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes and diagnostic centres across the country, a need is felt to guide and assist the customers in opting for the medical facilities for treatment of their ailments as per their choice, convenience and budget.