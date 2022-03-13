New Delhi: The Indian Railways have decided to open fast food plaza, fast food units and multi-cuisine restaurants at stations, taking over from its catering arm Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC). The move is seen as part of a plan to generate non-fare revenue, according to an order issued by the Railway Board.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Set to Run 120 Special Trains For Holi Festival | Details Here

“Setting up of food plaza/fast food units/multicuisine restaurants by Zonal Railways at the vacant/non-utilised space available at railway stations… References have been received from Zonal Railways seeking permission to operate major static units (Food Plazas, Fast Food Units and Multi Cuisine restaurants) in view of the fact that many spaces allotted to IRCTC have continued to remain vacant thus leading to non-provision of passenger service and loss of railway revenue,” the order stated. Also Read - Big Relief For Passengers: Indian Railways To Resume Providing Line, Blankets, Curtains Inside Trains Now

The order, dated March 8, has given permission to the 17 zonal railways to use vacant space at stations for such units. The Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC), which is responsible for serving food on board trains and in its static units, was set up primarily to segregate non-rail works from the railways, whose primary job is to run trains. With the IRCTC failing to set up such units, causing huge losses in revenue for the railways, it has now been decided to hand over this responsibility to zonal railways. Also Read - Train Passengers Can Now Apply For PAN, Aadhaar Cards at These Railway Stations | Details Here

The IRCTC has been unable to set up these food courts primarily because of high licence fee, high rate of rail land and wrong choice of place for setting up such units as stipulated in the catering policy of 2017. Sources quoted by news agency PTI indicate that a review of the policy is currently underway.

The order has further stated that general managers of zonal railways conduct review of sites for major catering units that have been vacant for one year or more and set up food outlets with provision of local or regional cuisine. “The sites being taken over from IRCTC may follow due process of coordination and take into consideration the terms and conditions of existing contracts/agreements, if any. The Food Plazas/FFU/Multicuisine restaurant will be allotted through open tender process for a period of nine years as stipulated within the Catering Policy 2017, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)