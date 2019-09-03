New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday reduced the convenience fees that it charges customers for booking e-tickets online through www.irctc.co.in.

As per the new directions, IRCTC will now charge Rs 15 for every non-AC and Rs 30 for every AC and First class ticket booked online.

It is a 25 per cent decrease from the earlier charges which were Rs 20 per non-AC ticket and Rs 40 per AC/First class ticket.

For customers making the payment through UPI/BHIM applications, which shall be applicable from November 1, 2019, IRCTC will charge Rs 10 for each non-AC ticket and Rs 20 for every AC and First class ticket.

IRCTC will also further incentivise customers making online payment through UPI/BHIM applications.

Reported by Sameer Dixit