New Delhi: To promote religious tourism, the The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a series of “Shri Ramayana Yatra Tours”, which will mark a gradual resumption of domestic tourism by trains in view of the improved COVID-19 situation. According to a press note from the IRCTC, the first tour, starting from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on will cover the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

The IRCTC, e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, said that it has planned the train tour packages utilising its Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains and Deluxe Tourist Trains duly understanding the requirement of the budget and premium segment tourists.

The note stated that IRCTC is getting an overwhelming response for this initiative and the first tour is fully booked. In view of continuous demand, it is decided to run this tour again on December 12 this year with a similar price and duration.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train: Cost

While the AC-II class configuration is priced at Rs 82,950 per person, the first AC would cost a whopping Rs 1,02,095. Both the classes together can accommodate 156 persons.

The deluxe AC tourist train boasts of several luxury features including fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions and foot massager.

“Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc.

All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour,” it added.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train: Routes

The tour will be completed in 17 days. First halt of this train will be Ayodhya where tourist will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. The next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar and visit Sita Ji’s birthplace and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, covered by road, the note added.

Following this, the train will move to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot. The statement said that the halt of the train will be Nasik wherein the Visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered.

After Nasik, the next destination will be Hampi which is the ancient Krishkindha city.Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its Journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7500 Kms in this entire tour.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism.

First train departure on the 'Ramayana Circuit' will commence from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station today. The 17 days tour will cover many prominent locations including Ayodhya, Sitamarhi & Chitrakoot, associated with the life of Lord Ram (Photo source: IRCTC) pic.twitter.com/pgcVesgeMV — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai

The other train — Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai — will depart on November 16. Booking has started for this train on the official website — www.irctctourism.com.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai will be budget-segment train comprising of sleeper class coaches. The train will start from Madurai with boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah. It will cover Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Varanasi and will return to Madurai.

There is also the 16 nights / 17 days package of the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar and the train will depart on November 25.

For budget segment tourists of North India, the IRCTC is operating the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sri Ganganagar with its pilgrim special tourist trains.

The train will start from Sri Ganganagar with boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshethra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon,Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur.

It will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameswaram, Kanchipuran and will return to Sri Ganganagar.

The other tour is planned in February. Besides Ramayana Yatra, the IRCTC has also planned Rampath Yatra Special Tourist train, which will depart on 27 November.