New Delhi: In a big relief to railway passengers, the Indian Railways on Monday opened the tatkal ticket booking counters for all special trains. Central Railways PRO Shivaji Sutar confirmed that travelers can start booking tatkal train tickets starting today. Notably, the service will be applicable for all Rajdhani and Sharamik trains. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Migrants Returning to Mumbai, Ahmedabad Sign of Economic Revival, Says Railways

“Important. Tatkal Booking will commence from 29/06/2020 in all Special Trains (starting with 0 numbers) for journey commencing from 30/06/2020 onwards”, the tweet by Central Railway said. Also Read - 2 Lakh PPE, 7 Lakh Masks: What Indian Railways Did Apart From Running Special Trains

What are the timings? Also Read - COVID-19 Updates: Number of Cases is High, But There is no Need to Worry, Says Delhi CM

For AC trains, passengers can book tatkal train tickets from 10 am.

For sleeper class, passengers can book tatkal train tickets from 11 am.

From where can I book the ticket?

Passengers can book the ticket from IRCTC website and app.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also increased the Reservation System Period (ARP) from 30 days to 120 days. This will be applicable to all special trains.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic threat, the national transporter has suspended passenger, mail and express train services from March 25. The Railways started to operate the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists and since then it has operated over 4,450 Shramik Special trains to ferry over 60 lakh people. The Railways also started operations of 15 pairs of special AC trains from May 12 and 200 time tabled trains from June 1.