Mumbai: Around 630 passengers of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will be paid Rs 100 in compensation by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) due to a delay suffered.

“Passengers will have to apply as per our refund policy. They will be given refund after verification,” said the IRCTC spokesperson.

As per railway officials, the premium train departed from Ahmedabad at 6.42 am, two minutes late. But it arrived at Mumbai Central at 2.36pm instead of the scheduled time of 1.10pm.

The Tejas Express and a few other suburban and outstation trains were held up due to a technical problem between Bhayander and Dahisar stations on the outskirts of Mumbai.

“…the OHE (Overhead Equipment) on UP fast line between Dahisar and Bhayander did not hold power from 12.15 hrs. It was restored between Dahisar-Mira Road at 12.30 hrs and between Mira Road and Bhayander at 13.35 hrs,” said a spokesperson of the Western Railway. Until 3.30pm at least eight suburban services were canceled.

The IRCTC spokesperson said that as the train was delayed, around 630 (of the total 849 passengers) who traveled upto Mumbai Central will be given compensation.

As per the IRCTC’s policy Rs 100 is paid for a delay of over an hour and Rs 250 for a delay of over two hours. It means the Corporation will be paying around Rs 63,000 to passengers, depending upon the number of claims.

IRCTC officials said passengers can claim the compensation by calling 18002665844 or by sending an email to irctcclaims@libertyinsurance.in. They will have to provide a cancelled cheque, PNR details, and Certificate of Insurance (COI) number.

Sources said several passengers were irked by the delay. The train was given a two-minute “technical halt” at Andheri for the benefit of those who wanted to reach the airport.

(With PTI inputs)