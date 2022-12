IRCTC Update: THESE 11 Trains Are Running Late Due To Dense Fog Conditions; Check List Here

The delayed trains include Darbhanga-New Delhi Express, Sealdah Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Sampoorna Kranti Sf Exp train among others.

IRCTC Update: India Meteorological Department forecasted dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the early morning hours of Tuesday and predicted it to improve gradually. According to IMD, fog-induced very low visibility was reported on Tuesday till 5:30 am from Bathinda (00), Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow (25), and Purnea (50m), Ambala and Agra (200m), Gorakhpur (300m), Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata (500m).

Check LIST Of Delayed Trains HERE

02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi 02563- Barauchi-New Delhi Special 12367- Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express 12553- Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali 12309- Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani 12393- Rajendra Nagar- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Sf Exp train 12559- Vanaras-New Delhi Shivhanya 12423- Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani 12313- Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani 12581- Banaras-New Delhi superfast 20801- Islampur-New Delhi Magadh