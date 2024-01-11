IRCTC Update: 24 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late As Low Visibility, Dense Fog Grips National Capital; Check Full List

The Bhubaneswar-bound Rajdhani Express experienced a delay of 2.45 hours while Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express encountered a delay of up to 6 hours.

26 trains were running late due to intense fog conditions in the national capital on Tuesday.

IRCTC Update: Several Delhi-bound trains faced delays on Thursday morning (January 11) due to thick fog and low visibility impacting railway operations in various parts of India. The Bhubaneswar-bound Rajdhani Express experienced a delay of 2.45 hours while Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express encountered a delay of up to 6 hours. “20 trains arriving late in Delhi area today, on 8th January due to fog in several parts of India,” News Agency ANI said in a tweet.

Trending Now

The ongoing cold wave in North India, accompanied by persistent fog throughout the day, has significantly disrupted railway services in the region.

You may like to read

Full list of delayed Delhi-bound trains

22811 Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (2.45 hrs late)

12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (1 hr late)

22691 Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (1 hr late)

12437 Secunderabad-Nizamuddin (2:30 hr late)

12281 Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duront (1:30 hr late)

12413 Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express (6 hrs late)

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (1:15 hrs late)

15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express )4 hrs late)

24 Train to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions pic.twitter.com/OiRjC42YPM — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.