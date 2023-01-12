Home

IRCTC Update: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Running Late Today

Apart from 271 cancelled trains, as many as 23 trains are running late due to maintenance and weather conditions.

Sankranti Special Trains To Run From Visakhapatnam In January | Full Schedule Here (Representational, File Image)

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday fully cancelled nearly 271 trains for carrying out maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the notification issued by the railway department, 77 more trains were partially cancelled for the same reason. Apart from cancelled trains, as many as 23 trains are running late due to maintenance and weather conditions.

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Trains Running Late Today, January 12

Late Running Position Dated 12.01.2023 S.no Train No. Name Late By 1 Hrs 1 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special 03:45 hrs 2 12801 Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express 06:00 hrs 3 12397 Gaya- New Delhi MahabodhiExpress 04:00 hrs 4 13483 Malda Town Farakka Express 05:30 hrs 5 02563 Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special 04:00 hrs 6 12555 Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express 01:30 hrs 7 12451 Kanpur Central – New Delhi Shram Shakti Express 01:00 hrs 8 12381 Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express 05:00 hrs 9 12427 Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express 06:15 hrs 10 12417 Prayagraj-New Delhi Express 02:00 hrs 11 12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyaat Express 06:15 hrs 12 12367 Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express 01:30 hrs 13 12393 Rajendra Nagar Termainl- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express 02:00 hrs 14 12313 Sealdah- New Delhi Rajdhani Expresss 02:00 hrs 15 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail 06:00 hrs 16 22437 Pryaagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express 02:45 hrs 17 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express 08:00 hrs 18 12391 Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express 01:00 hrs 19 12721 Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -Hazrat Nizamudddin Dakshin Express 02:30 hrs 20 22181 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Expresss 02:00 hrs 21 12919 Dr.Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express 02:00 hrs 22 12615 MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express 08:00 hrs 23 12723 Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -New Delhi Telangana Express 01:00 hrs

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on January 12, 2023 (Wednesday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00467 , 01136 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02101 , 02102 , 03085 , 03086 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11409 , 11807 , 11901 , 12033 , 12034 , 12215 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 14854 , 14865 , 15035 , 15036 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15552 , 15621 , 15716 , 16213 , 17021 , 17309 , 17310 , 17419 , 19611 , 20938 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47212 , 47217 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966

Steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.