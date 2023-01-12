IRCTC Update: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Running Late Today

  • Home
Apart from 271 cancelled trains, as many as 23 trains are running late due to maintenance and weather conditions.

Published: January 12, 2023 7:28 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday fully cancelled nearly 271 trains for carrying out maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the notification issued by the railway department, 77 more trains were partially cancelled for the same reason. Apart from cancelled trains, as many as 23 trains are running late due to maintenance and weather conditions.

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Trains Running Late Today, January 12

Late  Running  Position Dated 12.01.2023
S.noTrain No.NameLate By  1 Hrs
102569Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special03:45 hrs
212801Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express06:00 hrs
312397Gaya- New Delhi MahabodhiExpress04:00 hrs
413483Malda Town Farakka Express05:30 hrs
502563Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special04:00 hrs
612555Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express01:30 hrs
712451Kanpur Central – New Delhi Shram Shakti Express01:00 hrs
812381Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express05:00 hrs
912427Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express06:15 hrs
1012417Prayagraj-New Delhi Express02:00 hrs
1112225Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyaat Express06:15 hrs
1212367Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express01:30 hrs
1312393Rajendra Nagar Termainl- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express02:00 hrs
1412313Sealdah- New Delhi Rajdhani Expresss02:00 hrs
1515658Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail06:00 hrs
1622437Pryaagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express02:45 hrs
1720805Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express08:00 hrs
1812391Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express01:00 hrs
1912721Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -Hazrat Nizamudddin Dakshin  Express02:30 hrs
2022181Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Expresss02:00 hrs
2112919Dr.Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express02:00 hrs
2212615MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express08:00 hrs
2312723Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -New Delhi Telangana Express01:00 hrs

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on January 12, 2023 (Wednesday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00467 , 01136 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02101 , 02102 , 03085 , 03086 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11409 , 11807 , 11901 , 12033 , 12034 , 12215 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 14854 , 14865 , 15035 , 15036 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15552 , 15621 , 15716 , 16213 , 17021 , 17309 , 17310 , 17419 , 19611 , 20938 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47212 , 47217 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966

Steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

