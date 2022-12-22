Traveling By Train? These Trains Are Running Late Due To Fog, Low Visibility; Check Full List

According to CPRO Northern Railway, Katra-Hapa Swaraj Express, Bhubaneswar- New Delhi Durunto, Sahara-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Katra-New Delhi Uttar S Kranti are some of the many trains that are running late due to low visibility.

TRAINS RUNNING LATE DUE TO FOG

CHECK LIVE RUNNING STATUS OF YOUR TRAIN

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format. To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139. For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139