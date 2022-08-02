New Delhi: Indian Railways announced today, August 02, 2022 that a total of 187 trains are fully or partially cancelled due to natural causes, technical and operational difficulties in various zones of the country. IRCTC released the list of the trains that are fully or partially cancelled today. Out of 187, around 148 trains are fully cancelled owing to some operational and technical issues. A total of 148 trains are fully cancelled today including stations such as Pathankot, Lalitpur, Koderma, Barka Kana, Baidyanathdham, Nellore, Erode, Phagwara Junction, Siliguri Junction among many others. Moreover, as many as 39 trains were cancelled partially, as announced by IRCTC.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 138 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

Here Is The Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on August 02, 2022:

Furthermore, Railways also informed about 29 trains that are rescheduled or diverted for today. Some 22 trains were diverted while 07 were rescheduled, announced Indian Railways.

These Trains Are Rescheduled For Today:

06652 Rameswaram (RMM)-Madurai JN (MDU)

06653 Madurai JN(MDU) – Rameswaram (RMM)

06877 Villupuram JN (VM) – Mayiladuturai JN (MV)

12609 MGR Central Railway Station (MAS)- Mysore JN (MYS)

16213 Arsikere JN (ASK)- Hubli Jn (UBL)

17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central (TVC)- Secunderabad JN (SC)

22637 MGR Railway Stn (MAS) – Mangalore Central (MAQ)

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.