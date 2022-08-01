New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced on August 1 (Monday) that a total of 103 trains have been completely cancelled due to several operational and maintenance issues. Also, as per the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 35 trains have been partially cancelled in the wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Darbhanga, Darjeeling, Barddhaman, Bakaro Steel City, Raigarh, Raipur, Pune, Solapur, among many others.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railway Cancels 150 Trains Today. Check Full List

Here Is The Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on 01/08/2022:

02569 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03505 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 05288 , 05366 , 05443 , 05444 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 07520 , 07904 , 07905 , 07906 , 07907 , 08267 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09396 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11027 , 11028 , 11421 , 11422 , 11754 , 12169 , 12170 , 12410 , 12771 , 12808 , 12855 , 14235 , 14236 , 15053 , 15054 , 15083 , 15084 , 15777 , 15778 , 17267 , 17268 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18239 , 18240 , 19573 , 20843 , 22940 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37829 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 29 trains that were scheduled to depart today. Of the enlisted 29 trains, 6 have been rescheduled and 23 have been diverted.

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.