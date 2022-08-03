New Delhi: Indian Railways announced on Tuesday that owing to natural causes and technical difficulties, a total of 150 trains would be fully or partially cancelled on August 04 in various zones. As many as 114 trains are fully cancelled and 36 trains have been partially cancelled for today due to operational and maintenance issues.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Resume Services of 4 Pairs Of Express Trains | Full List Here

Check Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on August- 04– 2022 Here:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03549 , 03591 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09396 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11139 , 11421 , 11422 , 12116 , 12169 , 12170 , 12755 , 14213 , 14214 , 14235 , 14236 , 14806 , 15053 , 15054 , 15083 , 15084 , 15777 , 15778 , 16229 , 17032 , 17222 , 18125 , 18126 , 19576 , 20844 , 22159 , 22881 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 82653

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide