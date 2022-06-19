New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 700 trains due to Agnipath protests and other operational reasons. Around 673 trains scheduled to depart today (June 19) were fully cancelled while 46 trains were partially cancelled as violent protests against Agnipath scheme spread across states. Mobs set ablaze Taregana railway station in Bihar during a bandh on Saturday and vandalised Ludhiana railway station in Punjab, as protesters continued to target railway properties on the fourth day of the Agnipath protests and blocked roads and rail tracks in several states including West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Assam Reports Protests Against Agnipath Scheme, NFR Cancels Few Trains
List of trains cancelled on June 19 (Sunday)
00109 , 00111 , 00112 , 00119 , 00157 , 00913 , 01027 , 01666 , 01747 , 01748 , 02563 , 02564 , 02569 , 02570 , 03043 , 03044 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03203 , 03204 , 03207 , 03208 , 03209 , 03210 , 03211 , 03212 , 03213 , 03214 , 03217 , 03218 , 03221 , 03222 , 03223 , 03224 , 03231 , 03232 , 03261 , 03262 , 03263 , 03264 , 03267 , 03268 , 03269 , 03270 , 03271 , 03272 , 03273 , 03274 , 03275 , 03276 , 03277 , 03278 , 03279 , 03280 , 03283 , 03284 , 03285 , 03286 , 03289 , 03291 , 03292 , 03293 , 03294 , 03295 , 03296 , 03298 , 03311 , 03312 , 03315 , 03316 , 03335 , 03336 , 03337 , 03338 , 03340 , 03341 , 03342 , 03353 , 03354 , 03355 , 03356 , 03359 , 03360 , 03364 , 03365 , 03367 , 03368 , 03373 , 03374 , 03379 , 03380 , 03383 , 03384 , 03395 , 03396 , 03427 , 03428 , 03433 , 03434 , 03450 , 03451 , 03453 , 03454 , 03473 , 03474 , 03475 , 03476 , 03477 , 03478 , 03479 , 03480 , 03487 , 03488 , 03572 , 03573 , 03574 , 03611 , 03612 , 03613 , 03614 , 03615 , 03616 , 03627 , 03628 , 03631 , 03632 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 03676 , 03691 , 03692 , 03693 , 03694 , 03770 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04201 , 04202 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04379 , 04380 , 04651 , 04652 , 05095 , 05096 , 05121 , 05122 , 05123 , 05124 , 05133 , 05134 , 05135 , 05136 , 05137 , 05141 , 05142 , 05143 , 05144 , 05145 , 05146 , 05147 , 05148 , 05149 , 05150 , 05151 , 05152 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05163 , 05164 , 05165 , 05166 , 05167 , 05168 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05173 , 05174 , 05207 , 05208 , 05209 , 05210 , 05213 , 05214 , 05217 , 05218 , 05221 , 05222 , 05223 , 05224 , 05225 , 05226 , 05229 , 05230 , 05237 , 05238 , 05239 , 05240 , 05241 , 05242 , 05243 , 05244 , 05247 , 05248 , 05250 , 05253 , 05254 , 05255 , 05256 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05260 , 05261 , 05262 , 05263 , 05264 , 05265 , 05266 , 05275 , 05276 , 05277 , 05278 , 05287 , 05288 , 05291 , 05292 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05366 , 05404 , 05427 , 05429 , 05430 , 05431 , 05432 , 05437 , 05438 , 05439 , 05440 , 05441 , 05442 , 05443 , 05444 , 05445 , 05446 , 05449 , 05450 , 05497 , 05498 , 05501 , 05502 , 05509 , 05510 , 05511 , 05512 , 05513 , 05514 , 05515 , 05516 , 05519 , 05520 , 05523 , 05524 , 05525 , 05526 , 05533 , 05534 , 05535 , 05536 , 05541 , 05542 , 05543 , 05544 , 05545 , 05546 , 05547 , 05548 , 05579 , 05580 , 05587 , 05588 , 05589 , 05590 , 05591 , 05592 , 05593 , 05594 , 05595 , 05596 , 05602 , 05810 , 06595 , 07280 , 07335 , 07336 , 07771 , 07795 , 07796 , 07881 , 07884 , 07897 , 07906 , 07907 , 08437 , 08438 , 08440 , 08545 , 08546 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11061 , 11062 , 11124 , 11265 , 11266 , 12142 , 12150 , 12203 , 12204 , 12295 , 12296 , 12304 , 12309 , 12310 , 12317 , 12332 , 12336 , 12352 , 12356 , 12360 , 12365 , 12366 , 12368 , 12370 , 12389 , 12391 , 12392 , 12393 , 12394 , 12397 , 12398 , 12424 , 12487 , 12488 , 12491 , 12506 , 12524 , 12553 , 12554 , 12557 , 12558 , 12561 , 12562 , 12565 , 12566 , 12567 , 12568 , 12703 , 12792 , 12801 , 12802 , 12811 , 12819 , 12875 , 12929 , 12930 , 13006 , 13010 , 13020 , 13022 , 13024 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13106 , 13136 , 13152 , 13164 , 13166 , 13173 , 13186 , 13201 , 13202 , 13205 , 13206 , 13208 , 13209 , 13210 , 13233 , 13234 , 13237 , 13238 , 13242 , 13243 , 13244 , 13248 , 13249 , 13250 , 13257 , 13258 , 13287 , 13288 , 13305 , 13306 , 13308 , 13330 , 13348 , 13350 , 13401 , 13402 , 13404 , 13410 , 13415 , 13419 , 13420 , 13484 , 13545 , 13546 , 13553 , 13554 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14009 , 14015 , 14016 , 14203 , 14204 , 14223 , 14224 , 14307 , 14308 , 14649 , 14674 , 14813 , 14814 , 14823 , 14824 , 15028 , 15079 , 15080 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15125 , 15126 , 15201 , 15202 , 15203 , 15204 , 15215 , 15216 , 15231 , 15234 , 15273 , 15274 , 15279 , 15284 , 15515 , 15516 , 15527 , 15528 , 15531 , 15549 , 15550 , 15553 , 15554 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15642 , 15657 , 15666 , 15708 , 15713 , 15714 , 15769 , 15770 , 15909 , 15928 , 16568 , 17006 , 17229 , 18106 , 18109 , 18175 , 18176 , 18182 , 18183 , 18184 , 18203 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18257 , 18301 , 18302 , 18303 , 18304 , 18413 , 18414 , 18417 , 18418 , 18527 , 18531 , 18532 , 18552 , 18621 , 18623 , 18625 , 18626 , 18631 , 18636 , 18639 , 19035 , 19036 , 19038 , 19054 , 19119 , 19120 , 19270 , 19484 , 20471 , 20801 , 20802 , 20846 , 20934 , 22197 , 22354 , 22355 , 22409 , 22412 , 22450 , 22453 , 22454 , 22552 , 22620 , 22819 , 22820 , 22844 , 22847 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 22977 , 22978 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36033 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37655 , 37656 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47213 , 47220 , 52965 , 52966 , 82355
A step-by-step guide to check the full list of cancelled trains
- Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
- Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.
Here’s how to check your station code
- Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
- Click on the station name against the station code
- You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
Recap: Around 719 trains scheduled to depart on Sunday (June 19) have been cancelled by the railway department.