14 Trains Cancelled, Many Diverted As Two Goods Trains Collide In West Bengal; Check Full List Here

At least 14 trains were cancelled and many were diverted by the Indian Railways as the operations were affected after two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in West Bengal's Bankura.

Train operations were affected in some lines after two goods trains collided in West Bengal. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 14 trains and diverted three trains as the operations were affected after two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in West Bengal’s Bankura. The collision occurred on Sunday morning that led to the derailment of several boogies.

“14 trains have been cancelled, three diverted and two short terminated due to the derailment of goods train at Ondagram station of Adra Division,” the South Eastern Railway said in a statement.

14 trains cancelled, 3 diverted and 2 short terminated due to the derailment of goods train at Ondagram station of Adra Division today: South Eastern Railway https://t.co/cXKOVGuUum pic.twitter.com/qyjkDLdOb1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

