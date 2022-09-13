IRCTC Update: IRCTC on Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 cancelled a total of 214 trains in full and 76 trains partially owing to maintenance and operational issues. The various zones of Indian Railways will not be running these trains today either fully or partially. Besides, around 57 trains have either been rescheduled or diverted by the zones of Indian Railways. Around 12 trains have been rescheduled and 45 trains have been diverted. See the details below.Also Read - Indian Railways BIG Update! Avail Free Meal Services On These Trains But Here's A Catch

COMPLETE LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON 13/09/2022

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers as follows:

00469 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01886 , 03047 , 03051 , 03052 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04142 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05169 , 05170 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05595 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07091 , 07092 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 08552 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12207 , 12209 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12705 , 12706 , 12920 , 12988 , 13009 , 13010 , 13015 , 13019 , 13020 , 13021 , 13023 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13045 , 13046 , 13105 , 13151 , 13152 , 13157 , 13179 , 13182 , 13185 , 13187 , 13188 , 14034 , 14609 , 14610 , 15048 , 15098 , 15777 , 15778 , 18529 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37815 , 37819 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37848 , 37849 , 37853 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452 Also Read - IRCTC Update, Sept 11: Over 240 Trains Cancelled Today. Check List Here

TRAINS CANCELLED PARTIALLY

Trains which have been cancelled in part on 13/09/2022, 76 in number, have their arrival or departure stations as follows:

NSC Bose J Gomo, Sindri town, Jaijon Doaba, Jalandhar City, Muzaffarpur Junction, Narkatiya Ganj, Kathgodam, Muradabad, Gonda Junction, Gorakhpur, Somnath, Jabalpur, Titlagarh, Bilaspur Junction, Raipur Junction, Vishakhapatnam, Jammu Tawi, Sambalpur, Durg, Puri, Guntur Junction, Secunderabad, Gewra Road, Itwari, Kirandul and many more.

TRAINS RESCHEDULED:

A total of 12 trains have been rescheduled. See the details as follows:

04133 Kanpur Central (CNB) to Farrukhabad (FBD) Passenger

06652 Rameswaram (RMM) to Madurai Junction (MDU) Express

06653 Madurain Junction (MDU) to Rameswaram (RMM) Express

12146 Puri to Lokmanyatilak (LTT) Weekly Express

12472 Swaraj Express (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi to Bandra Terminus)

12530 Lucknow (LJN) to Patliputra (PPTA)

12609 MGR Central Railway Station (MAS) to Mysore Junction (MYS)

12856 Itwari(ITR) to Bilaspur Junction (BSP) Intercity Express

15159 Chhapra (CPR) to Durg (DRG) Express

18520 Lokmanyatilak (LTT) to Vishakhapatnam (VSKP) Special

19308 Avadh Express (Barauni Junction to Bandra Terminus)

22637 MGR Railway Station (MAQ) to Mangalore Central (MAQ) Express

TRAINS DIVERTED:

As many as 45 trains have been diverted. The arrival or departure stations of these trains include: Yasvantpur, Tughlakabad, Darbhanga, New Delhi, Sealdah, Rampur Hat, Ghaziabad, Palwal, Vishakhatpam, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Kakinada Port, Anand Vihar Terminal, Howra Junction, Radhikapur, among many others.

HOW TO CHECK THE FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey.

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

6 STEPS TO CHECK LIVE TRAIN RUNNING STATUS:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/

Enter the train number on the text box provided.

Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.

Press Search button to get the result on tabular format

To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139

For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.