New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation‘s Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express was reported to have made a profit of around Rs 70 lakh in the first month of its operation this year till the month of October, stated news agency PTI.

Sources were reported as saying that the Indian Railways’ first ‘privately’ run train earned a revenue of nearly Rs 3.70 crores in ticket sale alone. It must be noted that Tejas Express is one of IRCTC’s initiative undertaken to amp up the standards of 50 railway stations in the country to world-class. Currently, 150 trains are managed by private passenger train operators on their network, stated a report.

The train which commenced its operations on October 5, has so far run with an average occupancy of 80-85 per cent, claimed sources. Besides, the IRCTC has incurred an expenditure of around Rs 3 crore for a span of 21 days starting from October 5 to October 28 with the train running six days per week, stated news agency PTI.

The Railway subsidiary, which spent an average of nearly Rs 14 lakh per day to run the state-of-the-art train, earned around Rs 17.50 lakh daily from passenger fares.

The Tejas Express on the Lucknow-Delhi route is the Railways’ first experience of running a train by non-railway operator and its own subsidiary IRCTC.

The IRCTC has a slew of benefits worked out for its passengers — combination meals, free insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and compensation in case of delays.

The government last month constituted a special task force comprising a group of secretaries to expedite the initiative on private train operation and station redevelopment projects. However, the first meeting of the group is yet to take place.

