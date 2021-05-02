Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Irinjalakuda Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Irinjalakuda went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Irinjalakuda seat: Irinjalakuda comes under the Thrissur district of Kerala. In 2016, Prof. K.U. Arunan (E) of CPM bagged the seat after defeating Adv. Thomas Unniyadan of KECM by a margin of 2,711 votes. At Irinjalakuda, where R Bindu, wife of CPIM acting state secretary and LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan, is contesting against Kerala Congress’s Thomas Unniyadan, a three-time MLA from the constituency, is facing pitched battle. The presence of NDA candidate Jacob Thomas, former Director-General of Police, too makes the battle interesting here.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: R. Bindu of CPI(M), Thomas Unniyadan of KC(J), Jacob Thomas of BJP

