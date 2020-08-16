New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed ‘deep sorrow’ at the demise of state minister and former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 73 due to COVID-19 related complications. Also Read - Former India Opener And UP Minister Chetan Chauhan Passes Away at 73 After Multiple Organ Failure

He called the former opener's death an 'irreparable' loss to the people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the UP Chief Minister said, “My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow”.

Separately, in a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses deep sorrow over the passing away of UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan”.

Notably, Chauhan, who represented India in 40 Tests and seven ODIs, had tested positive for coronavirus after which he was admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital. He was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

He was later shifted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital where his condition deteriorated Friday night, following which he was put on life support and eventually passed away today.

Chauhan is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who will arrive from Australia later in the day.