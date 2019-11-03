New Delhi: Speaking on the National Register of Citizen (NRC) exercise that was conducted recently in Assam, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Sunday blamed media outlets for irresponsible reporting done by them, which he said had worsened the situation.

Gogoi went on to point out that NRC had only met the need of ascertaining the number of illegal migrants in the country, “nothing more nothing less”, he asserted.

“Irresponsible reporting by a few media outlets only worsened the situation. There was an urgent need to ascertain with some degree of certainty the number of illegal migrants, which is what the current exercise of NRC had attempted, nothing more nothing less,” the CJI said at a book launch event.

Emphasising on the need to put things in proper perspective, the soon-retiring-CJI said that the NRC is a “base document for future”, not a “document of the moment”.

“This is an occasion to put things in proper perspective, National Register of Citizens (NRC), as it may finally emerge, is not a document of the moment. 19 lakhs or 40 lakhs is not the point. It’s base document for future,” Ranjan Gogoi said.

Gogoi also slammed people using social media to cast aspersions on the NRC. “The social media and its tools have been used by many commentators to double speak on the issue. They launched a motivated tirade at a democratic institution. These commentators and their vile on the initiative (NRC) was far removed from the facts,” he said.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry released the final list of NRC in Assam on August 31, that excluded over 19 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants.