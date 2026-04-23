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IRS Daughter Murder: Is Rahul Meena a psycho? Rape-murder accused commits two crimes in 8 hours

IRS Daughter Murder: Is Rahul Meena a psycho? Rape-murder accused commits two crimes in 8 hours

Rahul Meena, accused of raping and murdering the daughter of an IRS officer in Delhi, had also raped a woman in Alwar eight hours before the incident.

IRS Daughter Murder: Is Rahul Meena a psycho? Rape-murder accused commits two crimes in 8 hours (ANI image)

Rahul Meena, accused of raping and murdering the daughter of an IRS officer in Delhi, had raped a 35-year-old neighbor in his home district of Alwar just eight hours earlier. His friend was also involved in the incident in Alwar. Consequently, there are suspicions that Rahul may be a psychopath.

Mental status check-up will be done

The manner in which Rahul traveled 190 km from Alwar to Delhi and then committed the crime in Amar Colony is truly concerning. The police are investigating whether he is a habitual offender and a psychotic psychopath. A psychologist is also considering examining his mental state.

Rahul’s habit is troubling the police

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However, the police are concerned about why he raped a neighbor in Alwar, 190 km from Delhi, before the incident. This is why the police also suspect he may be mentally ill.

Drug and video game addict

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Rahul was addicted to drugs and video games. He borrowed money from guards and neighbors using the IRS officer’s name as a loan. He was fired after complaints were received about this. He committed the crime within his own vicinity.

Did Rahul Meena rape his friend’s wife in Alwar?

Police said that after this horrific incident in Delhi, the records of the accused Rahul Meena were investigated and it was found that he had entered the house of a married woman in the Rajgarh police station area of ​​Alwar at around 11 pm on April 21 and raped her. The victim from Alwar told the police in her report that Rahul Meena had taken her husband on his bike to a wedding ceremony. The husband stayed there. During this time, the accused entered the house and raped her. When the husband returned, the wife told him about her ordeal.

Also Read: Delhi horror: What triggered the murder of an IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi?

Girl was confident of clearing the UPSC exam

According to neighbors, the deceased was a bright student. She was confident of passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. She didn’t go out often or stay out late, but was well-liked for her discipline. A neighbor of the victim said she also avoided social media.

Was preparing after engineering

The family previously lived in another building nearby, but later moved to a floor of the current building. She was a very studious girl, always studying and dreaming of becoming a civil servant. We never saw her idle and rarely left the house. The deceased had studied engineering and was then preparing for the UPSC exam.

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