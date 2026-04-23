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Househelp who bypassed 4-layer security arrested in IRS officers daughters killing: What we know so far

Househelp who bypassed 4-layer security arrested in IRS officer’s daughter’s killing: What we know so far

Rahul Meena, the accused in the rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an IRS official, was arrested on Thursday (April 23). Here is what we know about the incident and Meena

Rahul Meena, the 23-year-old househelp accused of murder was arrested. File image

IRS officer’s daughter’s rape-murder: The rape and murder of a 22-year-old IIT graduate in the national capital has shocked the nation. The daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official was alone at the family’s residence in Delhi’s Kailash Hills area when she was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed by her former domestic help.

Now, Rahul Meena, the 23-year-old househelp accused of the murder, has been arrested. During questioning on Thursday (April 23), investigators revealed that he did not show any remorse over the crime. They further said that he originally planned to only rob the house, but the rest “just happened” after she refused to open the safe.

Here’s what we know about the case so far.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Meena, a 23-year-old former househelp of the family. He was taken into police custody for four days on Thursday. He was arrested by a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area, where he had been hiding, on Wednesday evening.

Officials probing the crime say that Meena had travelled to Delhi from Rajasthan’s Alwar. He attended a wedding with a friend in Alwar on Tuesday but left early. However, Meena later allegedly raped that friend’s wife.

He threatened to kill the victim along with her husband and children if she informed anyone.

Meena allegedly sold three mobile phones and rented a car for Rs 6,000 to reach the national capital from Alwar.

Meena is reported to have entered the residence in Delhi’s Amar Colony when the IRS officer and his wife had gone for their gym session.

Investigators said he was aware of the family’s daily schedule and targeted the house when the young woman was by herself and her parents were not home.

Since he had worked at their home for several months, he knew their routine and was also aware of where the family kept the spare key outside the house for other staff to access the residence in their absence.

Sources said the house was secured by several barriers, including locked access points on each floor and restricted elevator entry. To get to the area where the victim was staying, at least four locks had to be opened, three using passcodes.

After entering the IRS officer’s house, he went to the woman’s study room, a separate one-room structure on the terrace, and asked her for money, which turned into a violent spat.

The woman was struck with a heavy object on her head and face, and strangled with a mobile charger.

He is also accused of raping the woman while she was unconscious.

The accused reportedly stole Rs 2.5 lakh from the IRS officer’s house, which was kept inside a fingerprint-enabled locker.

According to several media reports, he pressed the woman’s finger against a biometric scanner, but it failed to open following which he abandoned the woman’s body and forcefully opened the locker using a screwdriver.

Meena is alleged to have robbed cash and jewellery from the safe and packed them in a bag kept nearby.

According to police reports, Meena changed his clothes after committing the crime and was seen leaving the IRS officer’s house with a backpack.

The incident came to light when the woman’s parents returned from the gym and found her.

The accused has been booked on charges of rape, robbery, and murder.

The police suspect Meena had already planned to commit the crime when he entered the IRS officer’s house early Wednesday.

Police suspect Meena was angry after being fired from the IRS officer’s house about two months ago.

Meanwhile, the motive is still under investigation. The initial investigation has revealed that Meena was addicted to online betting apps and drugs.

With inputs from agencies

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Also Read: IRS Daughter Murder: Is Rahul Meena a psycho? Rape-murder accused commits two crimes in 8 hours

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