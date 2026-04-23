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IRS officers daughter murder: How can you verify house help in Delhi-NCR? Step-by-step guide

IRS officer’s daughter murder: How can you verify house help in Delhi-NCR? Step-by-step guide

IRS officer's daughter murder: The accused had previously worked there, so he knew the passcode and, it is suspected, the location of the spare key. This gives rise to question that was the house help verified?

IRS officer's daughter murder: How can you verify house help in Delhi-NCR? Step-by-step guide

The recent killing of an IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi’s Amar Colony has brought the issue of ‘verification’ of house help to the fore. The accused in this sensational case has been identified as Rahul, a resident of the Rajgarh police station area of ​​Alwar district.

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in her home in South East Delhi on Wednesday morning. The deceased was the daughter of a senior Income Tax officer. Her parents were at the gym at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the accused, who had previously worked as a domestic help, entered the house and strangled her to death with a mobile charging cable.

It was also found that in this incident, there is also a suspicion that the girl was raped, although this can only be confirmed after a medical report. Police and forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | IRS Daughter Murder: Is Rahul Meena a psycho? Rape-murder accused commits two crimes in 8 hours

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What are the steps involved in verification of house help?

In Delhi, maid verification process involves multiple steps. One needs to submit the domestic help’s ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID), address proof, and photos at the local police station The documents can be uploaded on Delhi Police’ dedicated portal for this purpose too. The ‘domestic help registration’ may take 7–30 days as it involves a background check for criminal records too.

Key Components of the Verification Process

Document Collection: Obtain a recent color photograph, current address proof, and permanent address proof (Aadhaar is recommended).

Also Read | Delhi horror: What triggered the murder of an IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi?

Police Station Visit/Online Submission: Fill out the tenant/servant verification form available at the local Delhi Police station or through the online Delhi Police online portal.

Background Investigation: Police verify the address and check for any criminal record in Delhi or their home state.

Reference Checks: Call previous employers to verify work history and conduct.

Alternative Services: Private agencies and platforms like Helpers Near Me also offer verification services

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