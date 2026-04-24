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IRS officers daughter murder: Shocking details emerge, accused Rahul Meena confesses to crime, says Maarna nahi chahta tha, ho gaya

IRS officer’s daughter murder: Shocking details emerge, accused Rahul Meena confesses to crime, says ‘Maarna nahi chahta tha, ho gaya’

Numerous revelations are emerging in the murder case of an IRS officer's daughter in Delhi. Now, accused Rahul Meena has revealed during interrogation he told the girl that aunty (the IRS officer's wife) had called him to collect money.

IRS officer's daughter murder: Shocking details emerge, accused Rahul Meena confesses to crime, says 'Maarna nahi chahta tha, ho gaya' File image

In Delhi’s Amar Colony, the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was brutally murdered after being raped, in her own high-security house. According to police, the accused Rahul Meena does not regret his actions at all. During interrogation, he behaved very normally. He confessed to his crime and said, “If didi had given him money, this would not have happened.” He said that he had gone to the IRS officer’s house only to get money. During interrogation, Meena said, “Agar didi paise de deti to aisa nahi hota (If sister had given the money, this would not have happened).” The teenager house help, repeatedly said “it just happened.”

According to news agency ANI, when investigators questioned accused, Rahul Meena, he said, “It just happened.” Police sources said the accused told them during interrogation that he used to call the officer’s wife “aunty.” He used her name to enter the house. He said that the aunty had called him to give him money.

ALSO READ: Househelp who bypassed 4-layer security arrested in IRS officer’s daughter’s killing: What we know so far

The Saket Court has remanded the accused in police custody for four days. The police are attempting to re-examine the entire incident, examining forensic and digital evidence to determine the motive behind the crime. This incident, which occurred in a posh area of ​​Delhi, has shaken everyone.

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Apart from salary, family also gave bonus

Initial investigations have revealed that the IRS officer’s family treated Rahul very well. He was paid a monthly salary of Rs 20,000, along with a bonus. Rahul Meena knew everything, including the house layout, where the keys were kept, and the family’s daily schedule. This information came in handy when he broke into the home. He specifically entered the home when the victim was alone and her parents were at the gym, as usual.

ALSO READ: IRS officer’s daughter murder: How can you verify house help in Delhi-NCR? Step-by-step guide

Timeline of the attack and murder

In the CCTV footage, Rahul was seen in the colony at around 6:30 in the morning.

Rahul Meena entered the house at around 6.50 pm.

He committed the crime between 6.55 pm and 7.20 pm.

At around 7.25 am, he was seen on CCTV leaving the house and running away.

At around 8 o’clock the parents returned home from the gym and came to know about the incident.

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