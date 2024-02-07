Home

News

IRS Officer Narendra Kumar Yadav Appointed As Brand Ambassador for Fit India Movement

IRS Officer Narendra Kumar Yadav Appointed As Brand Ambassador for Fit India Movement

The Fit India movement, a government initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has appointed IRS officer Narendra Kumar Yadav as its new brand ambassador.

Narendra Kumar Yadav, IRS first civil servant Appointed as Brand Ambassador for Fit India Movement (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: IRS officer Narendra Kumar Yadav, Additional Director GST, has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of The Fit India movement, a flagship initiative by the Government of India. The Fit India movement is a nationwide initiative launched by the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to encourage Indians to develop physical activity and sports into their daily lives.

Trending Now

The movement envisions a healthier and fitter India, promoting the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and holistic wellness for all citizens.

You may like to read

About Narendra Kumar Yadav

Narendra Kumar Yadav is one the the youngest IRS officer who was appointed at the age of 22 in 2009. He cleared the Civil Services Examination in his first attempt. Narendra Yadav, who is well-known for his passion, commitment, and steadfast dedication to public service, has often motivated and mentored aspiring civil servants through his inspirational speeches.

In addition to his glorific civil service career, Narendra Yadav is now well-known in the field of health and fitness. An intense fitness enthusiast, he firmly believes that living a balanced, healthful lifestyle can change people. Narendra Yadav has devoted his life to researching and advocating holistic wellness techniques, especially for young people, because he has a strong interest in exercise and nutrition.

Narendra Yadav is the first civil servant in the history of India to be appointed as the brand ambassador of the Fit India movement. His mission is to further promote health and fitness in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision to motivate people all over the country to put their physical and mental health first.

Life Apart From Civil Services

Apart from his civil service credentials, Narendra Yadav also enjoys a large social media following where he shares his valuable knowledge on health, fitness and nutrition. As a certified fitness trainer and a nutritionist, he holds fitness talks and workshops all over the world where he reaches out to marginalized communities and underprivileged people to educate them on the importance of good diet and exercise.

Opinion On This Opportunity

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed as the brand ambassador for the Fit India movement. I firmly believe that a healthy nation is a prosperous nation, and I am committed to promoting the values of fitness and wellness among my fellow citizens. Together, let us embark on this journey towards a fitter and healthier India,” mentioned Narendra Yadav expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm towards his new role.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.