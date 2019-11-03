New Delhi: As the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra continued for over a week now, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president mocked the BJP and Shiv Sena, asking ‘is 50-50 is a new biscuit in the market?’ Owaisi made the remark in an apparent reference to Sena and BJP’s ongoing tussle in Maharashtra over implementation of 50:50 formula, under which both the allies have the Chief Minister’s post for two and a half years each.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Owaisi asserted that AIMIM will ‘not extend support to either BJP or Shiv Sena’.”How much 50-50 will you do? Do something for the people of Maharashtra. They (BJP and Shiv Sena) are not bothered about the destruction that rain has caused in Satara. Farmers are worried but all they talk about is 50-50″, the AIMIM leader stated.

Ever since the results of Mahrashtra elections were declared, the Sena and BJP are engaged in a massive tug-of-war.While the Sena has been insisting on a ’50-50′ power-sharing agreement, the BJP has said that there was no agreement between the two parties on sharing the post of chief minister for two-and-a-half years.

Yesterday, their (Sena and BJP) fight for the CM’s chair took an ugly turn after a BJP leader and Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar declared that President’s Rule may be imposed in Maharashtra if the state doesn’t get a government by November 7.

“A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene. President’s rule will be imposed if the government formation doesn’t happen in the given time”, the BJP leader had said while talking to a Marathi channel.

Reacting strongly to his remarks, Sena in an editorial in party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ asked,”Is that supposed to mean that President of India is in our (BJP’s) pocket or that the seal of the President is lying in the office of the BJP in Maharashtra?”It added that the BJP leader’s statement shows the lack of knowledge about the Constitution and the rule of law.

“This threat might be a move to sidestep the established norms and get things done the way one wants. This statement is an insult to the mandate of the people,” the party asserted.