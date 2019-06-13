New Delhi: If reports are to be believed then the Shiv Sena is making a strong case for Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray to be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election.

Recently the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hinted that the son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray may be the CM candidate this time.

Raut was quoted, “It depends on Uddhav Thackeray to decide whether Aaditya will contest the polls or not. But Maharashtra needs a young CM with new and vibrant ideas.”

Some reports also suggest that Shiv Sena is waiting for the Cabinet expansion, slated for June 14-15 and might push for Aaditya to be made the deputy CM or Devendra Fadnavis’ second-in-command.

According to a DNA report, a high-level dialogue is on between the Sena leadership and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convince ally BJP about the move.

Reportedly, Sena has also been eyeing the Deputy Speaker’s post in Lok Sabha and has proposed the name of Gajanan Kirtikar. Sena’s Sanjay Raut had previously said that it is not a demand but his party’s right. The BJP, however, has not yet officially accepted the proposal and there are reports that this post could be offered to a YSR Congress candidate.