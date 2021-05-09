Shimla: In case you’re wondering whether the former US president Donald Trump and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan are traveling to Himachal Pradesh together, let us tell you that none of them are actually are amid this pandemic wreaking havoc in the country with its second wave. However, the Himachal Pradesh police have registered an FIR after it came to light that two e-passes, which are mandatory for anyone seeking to enter Himachal Pradesh, have been issued in the names of Trump and the senior Bachchan. Also Read - GST Exemption on Vaccines, COVID-19 Drugs Would Make them Costlier: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Both e-passes have the same mobile number and Aadhaar number, police said on Friday. E-passes were made mandatory for anyone looking to enter the state in view of the rising COVID-19 cases from April 27. Two e-passes — HP-2563825 and HP-2563287 — have been made in the names of former US president Donald Trump and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, a police spokesperson said.

HP Police is in receipt of a complaint regarding fake registration in the name of Mr. Donald Trump and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in the Covid e-pass platform. Shimla Police is registering a FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for further legal action.@CMOHimachal — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) May 7, 2021

An FIR was registered at Shimla East police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Department of Information Technology, Himachal Pradesh, wherein it alleged that misinformation was being spread on social media and news channels about the issuance of e-passes on the basis of wrong information by the district administration, the spokesperson said. An investigation is underway, he said.

According to an order issued by the Himachal Pradesh government on April 26, all people desirous of entering the state would register themselves at https://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/applications/epass/apply and the details of their arrival would be shared with all concerned for the purpose of quarantine requirement and contact tracing.