Home

News

India

Is Amritpal Singh Hiding In Nepal? After India’s Request Kathmandu Puts Khalistan Leader On Surveillance

Is Amritpal Singh Hiding In Nepal? After India’s Request Kathmandu Puts Khalistan Leader On Surveillance

The Department of Immigration has put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy here, officials said.

Nepal puts Amritpal on surveillance list. Waris Punjab De chief (Photo/Punjab Police)

Nepal Puts Amritpal Singh On Surveillance List: Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh is suspected to be hiding in Nepal as India asked Kathmandu to put the Khalistan leader on its surveillance list to ensure he does not flee the country. The Department of Immigration has put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy here, officials said.

“We have received a written note along with a copy of his passport from the (Indian) embassy suspecting that Amritpal Singh might have entered Nepal,” said Kamal Prasad Pandey, the Information Officer at the Department.

You may like to read

“The Indian Embassy has sent the note asking the Department to put Singh, a member of a separatist group, on the surveillance list,” Pandey said. However, there was no immediate confirmation from the Indian Embassy, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that the separatist leader is hiding in Nepal and a letter was sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday requesting the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal.

“Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.

“The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using Indian Passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission,” it said.

The newspaper further reported that all the details relating to the Khalistan preacher has been circulated to all concerned agencies from hotels to airlines.

Singh has been on the run since the Punjab police launched a massive manhunt on March 18. The Home Ministery has asked all the agencies to be on high alert in the Nepal-India border area. Citing ministry sources, My Republica newspaper said that the instruction was given at the request of Indian security officials and the Nepal-India border area has been kept on ‘high alert’ for two days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.