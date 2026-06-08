Is Annamalai catering to Gen-Z after quitting BJP? Massive movement begins with THESE stalwarts taking charge

After resigning from the BJP, Annamalai has now grasped the pulse of the state's most important constituency. He has now targeted the Gen-G and launched a massive campaign to connect with them. His team's top leaders have taken charge of social media, and a large number of young people are joining.

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Is Annamalai catering to Gen-Z after quitting the BJP behind? Massive movement has begun with THESE stalwarts taking charge File image/PTI

After parting ways with the BJP, Annamalai has now turned to Gen-G. To connect with the youth, he has begun building a new political movement through digital channels. Most notably, over 1 million youth have already registered for this mega-movement.

A few days after Annamalai’s resignation from the BJP, his home in Chennai’s ECR area was bustling with activity. Team members were working on laptops, talking on the phone, and engaged in serious discussions. Annamalai’s departure from the BJP was brief and without much drama. He announced his resignation after a surprise trip to Delhi and discussions with the high command.

ALSO READ: K Annamalai quits BJP after 6 years, party president Nitin Nabin accepts resignation

‘We the Leaders’

Annamalai’s new political movement, “We the Leaders,” has already received over 1 million registrations, and the number continues to grow. Attracting Gen Z began with a website where people are registering to show support or interest.

In his digital message, Annamalai said that his split from the BJP was due to differences in goals. However, he has not retired from politics, but is now pursuing it with the youth. He stressed the need to address the fundamental problems of state politics. He said, “People often ask, ‘Are you Tamil or Indian?’ This is an age-old debate. I always say that I am a proud Indian, steeped in the culture and traditions of Tamil Nadu.”

Annamalai clarified that his goal now is bigger. He wants to bring progressive and united politics, protecting local interests while sidelining regionalism. He wants to stand against divisive thinking and hold those in power accountable.

Who’s on Annamalai’s team?

“It took us three months to launch this movement,” a source said. The team doesn’t include any big industrialists or established politicians. Around 25 young people are at the core, working day and night. Most of them are Annamalai’s best friends, IIM Lucknow students, and young people with software backgrounds.

According to sources, Annamalai is now reaching out to young people directly through social

media instead of traditional media. Like TVK, he has opted for direct communication on social media over press conferences.

Another team member said, “Our leader’s ideology is a blend of nationalism and Tamil identity and philosophy. If necessary, we will also raise issues against the BJP and the central government.” Annamalai’s tweet against the three-language policy is an example of this.

Annamalai believes there is a void for a charismatic leader to take on Vijay, and he can fill it. Over the next few months, he will focus on connecting more with people, especially the youth, adding millions of members to the “We the Leaders” platform, and preparing for the 2031 Tamil Nadu elections. Sources say that they will always have the support of superstar Rajinikanth. His wife, Latha Rajinikanth, has also launched a similar movement.