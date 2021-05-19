New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed his concern over the shortage of vaccines in many states and said that more companies should be given the license to ramp up vaccine production. His statement raised the curiosity of opposition parties, only for him to clarify today that he was “unaware” that the government was “already” doing so. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: What if You Catch Coronavirus in Between Vaccine Doses? When Should You Get Vaccinated?

Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh was among the first to point out the Road Transport Minister's comment. The Congress leader immediately called out the BJP government and referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's letter to the Prime Minister. "This is what Dr. Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th. But is his Boss listening?" he said.

Gadkari had in a virtual meeting with Vice Chanceproductionllors of universities highlighted that the shortage of vaccines was slowing down the inoculation drive in many states. "If vaccine demand is more than supply it creates a problem. Instead of one, let 10 more companies be given the license for vaccine manufacture…Let them supply in the country and later if there's surplus, they may export. It can be done in 15-20 days," the Union Minister had said.

Today, Gadkari clarified his statement. He said, “I was unaware that before my speech Minister for Chemical & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya had explained government’s efforts to ramp up vaccine production. After conference, he also informed me that, GoI is already facilitating vaccine manufacturing by 12 different plants/companies and rapid ramp up of production is expected in near future as a result of these efforts.

“I was unaware that his ministry has started these efforts before I had given suggestion yesterday. I am glad and congratulate he and his team for this timely intervention in the right direction. I feel important to put this on record,” he added.

Vaccination drive for all above 18 started on May 1, while the inoculation for 45 and above age group continues. More than 18.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. However, several states including Delhi and Maharashtra, have been reporting a shortage of vaccine supply.