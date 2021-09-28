New Delhi: Days after he resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab following an internal rift within the Congress party, Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources told Zee News on Tuesday. Earlier on September 18, Captain Singh, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, had stepped down shortly before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). “The thing is that this is the third time the party called the MLAs. You have an element of doubt on me. I feel humiliated,” he had told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.Also Read - Amarinder Calls Sidhu 'Dangerous Man', Says Will Fight Toe And Nail To Stop Him From Becoming Party's Face

‘Nationalist’ Amarinder Singh Invited to Join BJP

Soon after he resigned as the CM of Punjab, BJP leaders including Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh had invited Captain to join hands with BJP.

Not only, Amarinder Singh, but all nationalist forces in Punjab should join hands “to defeat the gameplan of the Congress”, Vij had said.

Amarinder Singh quit Congress which humiliated him: Athawale

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had extended an invite to Captain to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said he should quit Congress which humiliated him. Speaking to ANI, Athawale had said that Singh can be of good use to bring the NDA to power in Punjab after the Assembly polls next year.

“I would like to ask Captain Amarinder Singh what is the use of staying in a party which has humiliated you. I request him to leave the Congress party and join the NDA led by Narendra Modi,” he said.

“Everyone in the NDA is equally respected. Amarinder Singh can be of good use to bring the NDA to power in Punjab (Assembly Polls 2022),” Athawale stated.

(With Inputs from Nitika and Jagdeep Sandhu for Zee News)