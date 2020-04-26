New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, a fake news claiming that the Narendra Modi-led central government is providing Rs 1000 to people under so-called ‘Corona Sahayata Yojana’ is going viral these days. However, fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) called the news fraudulent and clarified that there is no truth in the widely circulating message on WhatsApp. Also Read - No, We Are Not Preparing COVID-19 Vaccine, Clarifies Pakistan

It was claimed that government had launched a scheme-WCHO- under which people were being given Rs 1,000 each. The message requires people to click on a link and provide their information

Fact Check Unit of PIB has clarified that Centre is not giving Rs 1000 to anybody under Corona Sahayata Yojana. Claims and link provided in widely circulating message were fraudulent," tweeted PIB.

दावा: कोरोना सहायता योजना WCHO की तरफ से 1000 ₹ सहायता राशि सभी को दिया जा रहा हैें। फॉर्म भरें और 1000 ₹ प्राप्त करें। #PIBFactCheck: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई भी योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही। मैसेज में किया गया दावा व दिया गया लिंक फ़र्ज़ी है।

कृपया जालसाज़ों से सावधान रहे। pic.twitter.com/i8z3K5dEid — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 25, 2020

A couple of days ago, social media was flooded with the news that Department of Telecom will provide free internet to netizens (to enable them to work from home) till May, 3, 2020, when lockdown 2.o is scheduled to end.

However, there was no truth in that claim either after state-run Prasar Bharati News Services called the news is fake.

“Claim: DoT has announced to provide free internet to all mobile users by May 3, 2020, to which they have to click on the given link. Fact: This claim is completely false, and the given link is fake. Please stay away from rumors and fraudster,” PIB wrote on the micro-blogging site.