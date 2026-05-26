Home

News

Is change of power imminent in Karnataka? Will Siddaramaiah resign as CM? Congress clarifies its stance

Is change of power imminent in Karnataka? Will Siddaramaiah resign as CM? Congress clarifies its stance

Congress General Secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal categorically stated that there is absolutely no question of changing the Chief Minister in Karnataka.

D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: Political activity at the Congress headquarters intensified when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar suddenly arrived in Delhi. Everyone was eager to know: was something major about to happen in Karnataka? Meanwhile, rumours spread like wildfire that Siddaramaiah was on the verge of resigning as CM and that Shivakumar would be given the opportunity to take over. However, the statements issued following the conclusion of the meeting have, for the time being, put an end to all such speculation.

Congress Clarifies Its Position

Congress General Secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal categorically stated that there is absolutely no question of changing the Chief Minister in Karnataka. He affirmed that the existing arrangement within the state would continue unchanged. Both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were present alongside him during this announcement, ensuring that no impression of internal discord or factionalism within the party was conveyed to the outside world. The Congress party made it clear that the meeting held in Delhi was not convened to resolve any disputes, but rather to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

What is the ‘Two-and-a-Half Year Formula’?

It is worth noting that ever since the Congress party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, there has been persistent speculation regarding an informal agreement within the party concerning the Chief Minister’s post. It was widely believed that Siddaramaiah would serve as Chief Minister for a period of two-and-a-half years, after which the responsibility would be handed over to D.K. Shivakumar. Consequently, when both leaders were suddenly summoned to Delhi, it triggered a flurry of activity and speculation within political circles. Supporters of D.K. Shivakumar were hopeful that he would finally be entrusted with this significant responsibility; however, the party has made it clear that it is not prepared to take any kind of risk at this juncture.

Why Was the Change of Power Postponed?

Political analysts believe that the Congress party arrived at this decision after careful deliberation. Siddaramaiah is considered to hold a particularly strong sway over the ‘AHINDA’ vote bank. AHINDA is a Kannada acronym in Karnataka politics that stands for Alpasankhyataru (Minorities), HINdulidavaru (Backward Classes), and DAlitaru (Dalits). Effecting a change in leadership at such a critical juncture could have potentially created instability within both the government and the party organization. The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections are of paramount importance to the Congress, and the party is keen to avoid any form of internal strife or infighting. This is the reason why the High Command has decided to maintain the status quo for the time being. The party also wishes to convey the message that everything within its ranks is under control.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.